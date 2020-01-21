Ilya Antonenko

Real estate agent dashboard

Ilya Antonenko
Ilya Antonenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Real estate agent dashboard house leads admin panel purple rental real estate sort filter cards ui cards card crm dashboard ux minimal app design ui interface clean
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋

Improved real estate agent experience and updated the dashboard UI for Realli — Ireland’s new property portal. Now, agents are able to handle leads and fully manage listings.

Share your thoughts, drop a ♥️ if you like it and stay tuned for more!

Got a cool project in mind or need help with existing?
Drop me a line at ntnkodesign@gmail.com | LinkedIn | Dribbble

Ilya Antonenko
Ilya Antonenko
Digital Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Ilya Antonenko

View profile
    • Like