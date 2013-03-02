Brendan Ciecko

Boston's South End is the largest historic Victorian neighborhood in North America. It has virtually no Art Deco architecture, yet in the year 2013, some real estate developers have decided to build a faux-Art Deco building.

Baffled by all of this, I decided it would be fun to design something based on this fake, non-existent aesthetic. If the South End was South Beach...

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
