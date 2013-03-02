Adam Kiss

Logo/Mark Exploration 3 – final?

Logo/Mark Exploration 3 – final? teal cyan yellow black purple logo mark w flat lines wireframes
So, I cleaned the mark A LOT. I found a really good colors, I like where this is heading so much. Will let you know what… later :)

Rebound of
Logo/Mark Exploration 2
By Adam Kiss
Posted on Mar 2, 2013
