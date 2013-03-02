Tim Warnecke

Velare

It's a lockscreen theme for your jailbroken iPhone.
A notification theme as well as a camera & phone grabber in white are included.

Enjoy! :)

Alternatively you can download it via Cydia.

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
