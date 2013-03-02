Faheema Patel

Allah

Faheema Patel
Faheema Patel
  • Save
Allah typography allah arabic kufi script kufi calligraphy flourishes vector islam script arabic script
Download color palette


Full Project

Print available here

Finally finished it! One of my favourite pieces ever!
You can see a full view on my facebook page. Alternative colour option here.

Allah
Rebound of
Allah in Arabic
By Faheema Patel
Faheema Patel
Faheema Patel
lettering, pattern & illustration artist

More by Faheema Patel

View profile
    • Like