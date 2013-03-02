Dental Logo

This two-color logo was done for a local dentist. The hand-lettered script is supported by a thicker, art-deco-style base. I really had fun with the small details: the twist on the double-Ts is reminiscent of floss, the M echoes a prominent Charleston bridge, and there is a subtle toothbrush metaphor along the length of the composition.

As I worked through the design, the pseudo-word 'Dentalcare' seemed keep coming up as a way to explain more about their business ethos than just using the word dental, so it was incorporated into the final design.