Jamie Nadeau

Dental Logo

Jamie Nadeau
Jamie Nadeau
  • Save
Dental Logo logo branding dentist
Download color palette

This two-color logo was done for a local dentist. The hand-lettered script is supported by a thicker, art-deco-style base. I really had fun with the small details: the twist on the double-Ts is reminiscent of floss, the M echoes a prominent Charleston bridge, and there is a subtle toothbrush metaphor along the length of the composition.
As I worked through the design, the pseudo-word 'Dentalcare' seemed keep coming up as a way to explain more about their business ethos than just using the word dental, so it was incorporated into the final design.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2013
Jamie Nadeau
Jamie Nadeau

More by Jamie Nadeau

View profile
    • Like