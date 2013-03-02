Marco Stephano

AWF Branding

Marco Stephano
Marco Stephano
  • Save
AWF Branding wildlife branding identity design graphic bear polar vector symmetrical soft iconic icon design logo friendly awf arctic antarctic animal mockup foundation brand
Download color palette

AWF branding on Anarctic Venturi Vehicle mockup

Marco Stephano
Marco Stephano

More by Marco Stephano

View profile
    • Like