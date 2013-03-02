Viktor Törnsäter

Two color limit UI work in progress

Viktor Törnsäter
Viktor Törnsäter
  • Save
Two color limit UI work in progress white cyan ui kit button edit search share slider
Download color palette

Early stages of a UI kit I'm making. Limiting it to two colors max as a challenge.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2013
Viktor Törnsäter
Viktor Törnsäter

More by Viktor Törnsäter

View profile
    • Like