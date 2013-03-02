Nate Perry

Turbo Servers Cheetah

Turbo Servers Cheetah cheetah logo identity blue navy speed animal design head fast sharp
Unused logo idea for a hosting company. I started with an illustration of the entire cheetah, but it was too complicated so it was simplified to just the head. I always thought it had a speed look.

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
