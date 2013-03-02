Timo Meyer

Love Sketching

Timo Meyer
Timo Meyer
Hire Me
  • Save
Love Sketching pencil heart vector illustration icon
Download color palette

By-product of some pencil logo thing

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2013
Timo Meyer
Timo Meyer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Timo Meyer

View profile
    • Like