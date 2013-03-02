Joumana Medlej

Shichi-Go-San WIP

Shichi-Go-San WIP icon illustration japan kimono kids children cute colorful
This poster/icon collection has been in the works since November 2010... Shame on me! I hope to find the breath to finish it soon. It's based on a children's festival I witnessed in Japan.

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
