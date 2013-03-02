Danny Knaack

Stichwerk Hamburg

Currently developing a WordPress theme based on the Warp Framework for a local tattoo studio in Hamburg, Germany. Website will be an "one pager" with a gallery and some contact infos on a dark grey design. As reward I will get a free ink on my left arm ;)

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
