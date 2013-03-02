Fuxxo Works

SimpleTasks Metro UI Full

Hi guys, I saw that you liked the design for SimpleTasks app.. I finally finished the design, with landing page and contact..
its online now, so you can try it for free on
http://simpletasks.co/
or you can see full designs on:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/SimpleTasks-Metro-UI-App/7409125
or here (full res design):
http://fuxxo.deviantart.com/art/SimpleTasks-Metro-UI-Design-357225518?q=gallery%3Afuxxo&qo=0

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
