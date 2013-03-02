Webshocker - Matjaz Valentar

Mobile / iPad website

webshocker design mobile iphone ipad website development photography
We've put online a mobile / iPad website for Samo Vidic Photography. Still fixing some minor bugs but you can already check it out at www.samovidic.com

edit:
direct links to the mobile/ipad versions
www.samovidic.com/mobile/iphone
www.samovidic.com/mobile/ipad

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
