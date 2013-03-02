Danila Novgorodsky

Kid Tablet «Games» icon

Danila Novgorodsky
Danila Novgorodsky
  • Save
Kid Tablet «Games» icon cinema 4d 3d tab tablet kids kid ios icons game games dice keys mario videogames
Download color palette

My favorite icon of set.
Speed mode work :) All icons (10 unique+6; res1024x1024) I drew four days. In work I used Cinema 4d for 3d and photoshop.
I hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2013
Danila Novgorodsky
Danila Novgorodsky

More by Danila Novgorodsky

View profile
    • Like