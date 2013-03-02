Danila Novgorodsky

Kid Tablet icons #2

Kid Tablet icons #2 icons ios kid kids tablet tab 3d cinema 4d video play games intellect chess deck class study
Speed mode work :) All icons (10 unique+6; res1024x1024) I drew four days. In work I used Cinema 4d for 3d and photoshop.
I hope you like it.

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
