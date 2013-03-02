Ignacio Giri

Chicks dig pale skinny guys that write code.

Ignacio Giri
Ignacio Giri
  • Save
Chicks dig pale skinny guys that write code. geek shapes magazine
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Mar 2, 2013
Ignacio Giri
Ignacio Giri

More by Ignacio Giri

View profile
    • Like