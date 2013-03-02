David Saunders

Universe Manifest

Made an illustration for my university's student art competition/for fun. Based on my favorite quote from Carl Sagan's Cosmos.

“The nitrogen in our DNA, the calcium in our teeth, the iron in our blood, the carbon in our apple pies were made in the interiors of collapsing stars. We are made of starstuff."

Take a closer look here: http://payload139.cargocollective.com/1/5/178551/5091119/starstuff_web.jpg

