Self Portrait

Self Portrait photography illustration mixed media creative
This was a self portrait I did for my feature on VIA (Vancouver is Awesome) - http://vancouverisawesome.com/2011/09/20/we-are-vancvr-daniel-sicolo-designerphotographerillustrator/
It combines my two favorite creative tools... Illustration and Photography.

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
