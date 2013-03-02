Jason Gammon

Chrome Dome Inks - in progress

Chrome Dome Inks - in progress chrome dome tmnt robot illustration character teenage mutant ninja turtles skummbeast jason gammon object unknown
Finally getting around to my version of Chrome Dome for the SkummBeast - Boot the Foot. Trying to fake some robot-y-ness.

