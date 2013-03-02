Responsive Web Design Icon

For better or worse I put together a few quick thoughts on creating an icon that would represent Responsive Web Design. In working on my own forthcoming site I wasn't able to find much inspiration out there for something that quickly represented RWD without having to show three different complete screens or layouts.

Would very much like to hear some thoughts or see some rebounds of this. If there's anything out there that you've come across that represents RWD in an iconic way do share. Thanks.