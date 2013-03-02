Yiying Lu

The Environmental Type Logo Design

The Environmental Type Logo Design the environmental type environment willy wagtail australia australian aussie organization project logo design bird graphic business yiying lu yiyinglu animal
Logo design for The Environmental Type: An Australian based organization provide support for business and environmental projects.
Featured bird in the logo is Aussie Willy Wagtail.

MORE: http://www.yiyinglu.com/?portfolio=logo-identity-designs

