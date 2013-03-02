Yiying Lu

eDogs Logo Design

edogs logo design dog pet
Logo design for online Pet Shop.

Selected and published in the book Really Good Logos Explained: Top Design Professionals Critique 500 Logos and Explain What Makes Them Work by Rockport Publishers.

MORE: http://www.yiyinglu.com/?portfolio=logo-identity-designs

Posted on Mar 2, 2013
