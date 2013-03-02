Yiying Lu

Logo Design for GovHack

Yiying Lu
Yiying Lu
  • Save
Logo Design for GovHack govhack logo design australian government australia support hack day hack encourage people mashups application data service connect skill tool human figure ground blue pink hammer yiying lu yiyinglu brand graphic
Download color palette

Logo Design for GovHack - Australian Government supported Hack Day, encourages people creating mashups & applications with data & services, enable and connect people to use their skills as tools to contribute to the government.

White human figures in between those blue & pink hammer shapes reflects: People. Tool. Government.

MORE: http://www.yiyinglu.com/?portfolio=logo-identity-designs

Yiying Lu
Yiying Lu

More by Yiying Lu

View profile
    • Like