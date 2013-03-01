Sue Lockwood

Annoying the husband

Annoying the husband
I've recently taken up making Hand and rod puppets.

Link to my first puppet: http://25.media.tumblr.com/f16f2159862fa054e82b66e3e461ca79/tumblr_mj0o44YyQn1qdjnnlo2_1280.jpg

Posted on Mar 1, 2013
