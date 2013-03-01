Hammer & Axe

After reading "Execute" by @Drew Wilson and Josh Long, I have started multiple projects.

Here's the first shot of the first project: in one weekend (this weekend) I will go from not even knowing how to use the pen tool to being a master of Adobe Illustrator. Starting on 1 April 2013, I will use those new-found skills to release two illustrated posters every month—one will be available for free download and/or $15 print, and the other will cost $20 per print.

So, without further ado, here's the first of many shots this weekend. This is my FIRST TIME EVER using Adobe Illustrator. I drew the hammer and the axe using only the pen tool. The wood texture is courtesy of the talented @Nick Slater.

Wish me luck, everyone! Stay tuned for more.

