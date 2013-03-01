Jon Burton

COLEMAN Rebrand

Jon Burton
Jon Burton
  • Save
COLEMAN Rebrand tent camping gear outdoors redesign logo mark design burton arts
Download color palette

Awesome idea Kyle. The Coleman brand has definitely been a part of my outdoor experience. I don't think the original is "ugly" but I thought I would put my own spin on a classic.

Ccc28d0e9e9a2d195fc03f016a5a3768
Rebound of
Redesign Playoff
By Kyle Wayne Benson
View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Jon Burton
Jon Burton

More by Jon Burton

View profile
    • Like