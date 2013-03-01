Global Peacebuilding Center

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) is an independent and nonpartisan organization that provides the analysis, training and tools that help to prevent, manage and end violent international conflicts, promote stability and professionalize the field of peacebuilding. To fulfill its mission, the organization provides robust sources of information for academics, policymakers, practitioners, media, and more.

It was my job to guide a discovery and design phase for this project. This shot is the resulting homepage design after the final design process.