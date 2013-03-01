Stephen Klise

SILVER & DYE, ver.Ⅱ

The second iteration of the SILVER & DYE PHOTOGRAPHY logo. Now using Source Sans Pro for all materials, a font that looks a lot better than Acid. Smoother, more solid. The ampersand was customized from a 3 glyph, as I disapproved of the standard ampersand for the logo.

Posted on Mar 1, 2013
