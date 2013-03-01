Stewart Knapman

G&S Monogram

Stewart Knapman
Stewart Knapman
  • Save
G&S Monogram monogram typography illustrator vector
Download color palette

A monogram using mine and my partners initials for our engagement party invites.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Stewart Knapman
Stewart Knapman

More by Stewart Knapman

View profile
    • Like