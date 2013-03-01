Amy Hood

Leaders Of The Pack

Amy Hood
Amy Hood
Hire Me
  • Save
Leaders Of The Pack retro vintage type typography font type porn film title card cinema
Download color palette

A type option for a header that got thrown out. Still dig the effect!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Amy Hood
Amy Hood
Type Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Amy Hood

View profile
    • Like