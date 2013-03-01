Adam Brackney

Xavier Institute

Xavier Institute xmen xavier professor x mutant comic crest seal type
Finally had some spare time to work on a personal project. Always been a huge X-Men fan, and the idea of a school for mutants was so cool.

Posted on Mar 1, 2013
