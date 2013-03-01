Shannon O'Neill

Dog hugs

Shannon O'Neill
Shannon O'Neill
  • Save
Dog hugs dog portrait illustration vector corgi pink coral
Download color palette

In progress. I liked the self-portrait I did so I decided to run with it and do a few more in the same style.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Shannon O'Neill
Shannon O'Neill

More by Shannon O'Neill

View profile
    • Like