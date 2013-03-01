Yiying Lu

SXSW Interactive Big Bag Design

Illustration for the #1 accessory at the Austin SXSW Interactive: The Big Bag, which everyone carrying to transport conference materials, extra shoes and water during 2012 South by South West event.

MORE: http://www.yiyinglu.com/?portfolio=interactive-bag-art-for-sxsw-2012

