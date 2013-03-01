Dustin Maberry

Lush Luxury Magazine Winter 2012 – Stolichnaya spread

Dustin Maberry
Dustin Maberry
  • Save
Lush Luxury Magazine Winter 2012 – Stolichnaya spread layout magazine editorial fashion stolichnaya canada
Download color palette

Spread from the Winter 2012 issue of Lush Luxury magazine that I designed.

art direction: Tommy Everett
graphic design: Dustin Maberry

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Dustin Maberry
Dustin Maberry

More by Dustin Maberry

View profile
    • Like