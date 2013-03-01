Indiana Basketball Hero

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Cover art element I made for a series of official programs that are given away at Indiana High School Basketball events. Obviously, this one's for basketball, and I created a separate image for each of the 15 other covers. The client said they wanted the covers to be "very exciting and colorful." I'll post a few more in the coming days.
This one is pretty cool because it happens to feature Yogi Ferrel (now playing for the Hoosiers at IU). He and the Park Tudor Panthers won the class 2A championship last year, so he got to be on this year's cover.