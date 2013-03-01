Indiana Basketball Hero

Cover art element I made for a series of official programs that are given away at Indiana High School Basketball events. Obviously, this one's for basketball, and I created a separate image for each of the 15 other covers. The client said they wanted the covers to be "very exciting and colorful." I'll post a few more in the coming days.

This one is pretty cool because it happens to feature Yogi Ferrel (now playing for the Hoosiers at IU). He and the Park Tudor Panthers won the class 2A championship last year, so he got to be on this year's cover.