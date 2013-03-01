Daniel Wiseman

Shark vs. Bear

Daniel Wiseman
Daniel Wiseman
  • Save
Shark vs. Bear shark bear manly ui ux web layout grizzly great white yellow
Download color palette

Working on probably the most fun UI/web layout I've ever worked on. It's very manly, hence the shark and bear kickin' ass simultaneously.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Daniel Wiseman
Daniel Wiseman

More by Daniel Wiseman

View profile
    • Like