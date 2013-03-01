Cyril Mikhailov

FED 2 (Russian leica)

Cyril Mikhailov
Cyril Mikhailov
  • Save
FED 2 (Russian leica) cyril mikhailov design fed 2 icon leica camera ios russia kaliningrad moscow iphone highlight reflections light shadow black dark buttons app icon fun gray
Download color palette

New icon camera FED 2 (Russian leica)

Cyril Mikhailov
Cyril Mikhailov

More by Cyril Mikhailov

View profile
    • Like