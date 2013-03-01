Steve Polacek

"K" logo concept for a digital agency.

Steve Polacek
Steve Polacek
  • Save
"K" logo concept for a digital agency. branding logo k
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Steve Polacek
Steve Polacek
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Steve Polacek

View profile
    • Like