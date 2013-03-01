Matthew Harris

We're going mobile

We're going mobile workload wip mobile page landing app
As we're getting closer to beta and eventual launch of Workload I've been going ahead and getting the different static pages (contact, about, etc.) ready including the page for our smart phone app.

This screenshot is straight from the site, still coding it but it's starting to come together, hopefully I'll be able to update this soon as I tackle more of these pages.

Posted on Mar 1, 2013
