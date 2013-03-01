L2D

On Point Mini Site

L2D
L2D
  • Save
On Point Mini Site website parallax on point mini site
Download color palette

On Point Mini Site. Check it out live at www.liveonpoint.org/2013

*Sorry for the re-upload. Wasn't particularly happy with the presentation..

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
L2D
L2D
We excel at engaging real people through digital experiences

More by L2D

View profile
    • Like