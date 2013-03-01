Adam Schweitzer

The Marietta Traveler

Adam Schweitzer
Adam Schweitzer
  • Save
The Marietta Traveler ink hand drawn type masthead
Download color palette

This is a masthead I just recently finished for a newsletter out of Marietta, PA. Hand drawn with an ink pen.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Adam Schweitzer
Adam Schweitzer

More by Adam Schweitzer

View profile
    • Like