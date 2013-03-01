Sam Heller

Chickies Rock

Sam Heller
Sam Heller
  • Save
Chickies Rock web web design adaptive
Download color palette

Glimpse of an adaptive website done for my web class. Also did iterations for 768px and 320px. Purposefully hipsterific.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Sam Heller
Sam Heller

More by Sam Heller

View profile
    • Like