Kory Garner

Gospel Library Next

Kory Garner
Kory Garner
  • Save
Gospel Library Next app icon lds mormon ios scripture gospel gold ribbon curl study
Download color palette

Working on a new icon for the next incarnation of Gospel Library. Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Kory Garner
Kory Garner

More by Kory Garner

View profile
    • Like