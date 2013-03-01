Sam Heller

Typographic Display Calendar

Typographic Display Calendar type typography calendar numerals
A mock up of calendar done for my Type II class. When tied together it's tied with hemp string. The back side of each month is a corresponding color to the number.

Posted on Mar 1, 2013
