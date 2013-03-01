Ben Christie

Worker Man

Ben Christie
Ben Christie
  • Save
Worker Man guy vray cyc worker construction factory yellow wood 3d character model barrels hat red build
Download color palette

this is a factory worker for my previous shot I posted a few weeks ago

http://drbl.in/gIXK

I have to build a bunch of these little guys. Thought he turned out pretty well though!

he looks better in 2x :D

Ben Christie
Ben Christie

More by Ben Christie

View profile
    • Like