Carlos Puentes | cpuentesdesign

Pollito

Carlos Puentes | cpuentesdesign
Carlos Puentes | cpuentesdesign
  • Save
Pollito logo pollito cloth newborn chicken
Download color palette

Newborn cloth

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Carlos Puentes | cpuentesdesign
Carlos Puentes | cpuentesdesign
Animal loving, logo making and creative collaborator.

More by Carlos Puentes | cpuentesdesign

View profile
    • Like