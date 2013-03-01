Karli Ingersoll

Succulent Stamp

Karli Ingersoll
Karli Ingersoll
Hire Me
  • Save
Succulent Stamp succulent stamp illustration plant
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Karli Ingersoll
Karli Ingersoll
Illustration, brand design and murals based in Spokane.
Hire Me

More by Karli Ingersoll

View profile
    • Like