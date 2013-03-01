Brian Lewis

Screen Printed Frame

Brian Lewis
Brian Lewis
  • Save
Screen Printed Frame illustrator screenprint
Download color palette

I created these hand made, screen printed frames as wedding favors for my wedding. Each one is hand painted and then screen printed with a poem and graphical element from the invitations.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2013
Brian Lewis
Brian Lewis

More by Brian Lewis

View profile
    • Like