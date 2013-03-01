Brian Lewis

Halo 4 Blue Team Shirt Design

I designed and screen printed this Halo 4 t-shirt with the Blue Team multiplayer mascot. A discrete way of showing that you are a Halo fan.

Posted on Mar 1, 2013
